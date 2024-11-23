Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,537 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,415,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 758,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,552,000 after buying an additional 703,098 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $185.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.66 and a 200-day moving average of $171.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $146.09 and a 1 year high of $185.79.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

