457 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.61.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $547.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $504.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.54. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.50 and a 1-year high of $552.00. The company has a market cap of $195.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $12,024,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,425. This represents a 72.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,935 shares of company stock worth $26,305,169 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

