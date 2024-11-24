Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Pentair by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Pentair by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Pentair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. This trade represents a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $106.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a one year low of $62.63 and a one year high of $107.78.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

