First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $107.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average of $118.64. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

