553 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Borer Denton & Associates Inc.

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 8.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The trade was a 3.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,233,034. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $397.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $246.01 and a one year high of $418.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.33.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

