Capital Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

