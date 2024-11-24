Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,007 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $96.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

