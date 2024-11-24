Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.800-8.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Atkore also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.80-8.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Atkore from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average of $113.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.13%.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

