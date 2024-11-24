Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Elastic from $98.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Elastic Stock Up 14.8 %

NYSE ESTC opened at $108.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul R. Auvil III purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. This trade represents a 761.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,380,342.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,393,522. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 44.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

