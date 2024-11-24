Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,094 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.53% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $30,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,885,000 after acquiring an additional 506,778 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 621,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,141,000 after acquiring an additional 97,267 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 496,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.72 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

