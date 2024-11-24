iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Investment Counsel LLC

Capital Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB opened at $92.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $93.42. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

