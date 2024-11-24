Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Cable One worth $15,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,581 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4,228.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 60,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,409,000 after acquiring an additional 48,513 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 70.7% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 113,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,229,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cable One by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 205,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $416.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.28 and a 1 year high of $574.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.67.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

