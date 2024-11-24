Michael Jeremy Venuto Sells 498 Shares of Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI) Stock

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Jeremy Venuto sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $53,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hashdex Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of DEFI stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. Hashdex Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $113.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.05.
About Hashdex Bitcoin ETF
