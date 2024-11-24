Certified Advisory Corp Sells 410 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,269.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 120,296 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 587.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 106,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 91,102 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5,132.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 55,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $53.30 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $794.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

