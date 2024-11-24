US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.21 and last traded at $43.10. Approximately 7,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 9,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.03.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:UTHY Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 14.94% of US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

