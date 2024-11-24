Camden National Bank Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.2% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $165.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.36 and its 200-day moving average is $156.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total transaction of $535,777.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,594.97. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.69.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

