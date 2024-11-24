Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 994 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 305.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

PGF stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.