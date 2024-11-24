Paul J. Evans Buys 29,000 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Evans bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $226,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Pitney Bowes Price Performance
NYSE:PBI opened at $8.05 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.97.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $499.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth $764,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 248.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 706,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 503,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
