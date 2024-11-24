Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Holdings Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at $36,789,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 10.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Trading Up 0.1 %

Gartner stock opened at $519.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.15 and a 12 month high of $559.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at $577,874,865.40. This trade represents a 2.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.15, for a total value of $1,064,319.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 572,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,130,813.50. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,172 shares of company stock valued at $38,023,255. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.25.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

