David W. Smith Sells 275 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $449.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $272.15 and a 1 year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

