KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 14.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $158.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day moving average is $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $159.58.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

