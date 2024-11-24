Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Buys C$44,748.00 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Director Alun Robert Doyle bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,748.00.
Shares of LAC stock opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 20.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.87 and a 52 week high of C$10.59.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
