Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Buys C$44,748.00 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Director Alun Robert Doyle bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,748.00.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 20.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.87 and a 52 week high of C$10.59.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.38.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

