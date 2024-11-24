GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock.

GEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.02.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $349.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.05. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $357.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.