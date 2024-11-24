GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock.
GEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.02.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova
GE Vernova Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.