Insider Selling: Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Director Sells 166,666 Shares of Stock

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) Director Ian Jack Kane sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$16,666.60.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Performance

Shares of CVE GRN opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$2.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.10 to C$0.05 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Articles

