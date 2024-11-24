GenTrust LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 215.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth $287,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 147.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter worth $326,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

