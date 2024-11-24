Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,482,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $125.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.20 and a 52-week high of $126.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average of $112.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

