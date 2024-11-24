StockNews.com Downgrades Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Hold

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KPTI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $105.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,775,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 792,283 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 494.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 748,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 622,194 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

