Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $698,000 Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BE. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bloom Energy Stock Up 7.6 %
BE opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.71.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BE. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Marathon Capitl raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
