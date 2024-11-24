LPL Financial LLC Has $100.52 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $100,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

