MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.61. 23,206,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 55,202,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

MARA Stock Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,169,451.30. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,622 shares of company stock worth $2,399,805. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MARA by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MARA in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MARA by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in MARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

