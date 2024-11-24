Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 26,410 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.