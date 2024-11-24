Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Nwam LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $7,577,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,173,000. Moller Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 235,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $18.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.