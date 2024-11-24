Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Senior Officer Nancy Adriana Davies Buys 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2024

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSLGet Free Report) Senior Officer Nancy Adriana Davies bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.92 per share, with a total value of C$14,580.00.

Tree Island Steel Price Performance

Tree Island Steel stock opened at C$2.92 on Friday. Tree Island Steel Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.48 and a 52-week high of C$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.10.

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

About Tree Island Steel

(Get Free Report)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.