Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Senior Officer Nancy Adriana Davies Buys 5,000 Shares

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nancy Adriana Davies bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.92 per share, with a total value of C$14,580.00.

Tree Island Steel stock opened at C$2.92 on Friday. Tree Island Steel Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.48 and a 52-week high of C$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

