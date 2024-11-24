Nwam LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock opened at $100.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average is $100.09. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.31 and a 1-year high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

