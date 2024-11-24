Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,320 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $13,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $2,078,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 9.9% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5,016.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 341,367 shares in the last quarter.

BATS BJUL opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

