Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 182.3% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 287,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,630,000 after purchasing an additional 185,427 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $296.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $224.45 and a one year high of $298.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

