Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,351,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,863,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,491,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,052,000 after buying an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 341,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $818,000.

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $61.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $45.69 and a 52 week high of $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

