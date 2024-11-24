SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Holdings Trimmed by MGB Wealth Management LLC

MGB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF makes up 2.5% of MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MGB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,269.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 39,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSD stock opened at $241.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $273.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.07 and its 200 day moving average is $239.25. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.