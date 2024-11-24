Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMLF. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,098,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,193,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,149,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,283,000. Finally, Fox Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $73.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $73.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

