MGB Wealth Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MGB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock opened at $142.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.26. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.90 and a one year high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

