StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,456 shares of company stock worth $73,405,131. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $238.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.16. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.96 and a 12 month high of $242.43. The firm has a market cap of $276.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

