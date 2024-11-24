StoneX Group Inc. Has $3 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $125.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.97. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.20 and a 52-week high of $126.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.