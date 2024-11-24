Gentry Private Wealth LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.5% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 23,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,148,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $505.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $493.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.93. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $382.66 and a 12-month high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

