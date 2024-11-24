King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 10,000 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Materialise were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its stake in Materialise by 51.4% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 21,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Materialise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 670,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $7.36 on Friday. Materialise NV has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $434.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Materialise Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

