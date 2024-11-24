Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,066,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

HYD opened at $52.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

