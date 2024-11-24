GenTrust LLC Sells 89 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GenTrust LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterford Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,317,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.4% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 42,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $63,004,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.85 and a one year high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.94.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

