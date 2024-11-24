Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 3.6% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 61,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,733,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,982,000 after purchasing an additional 124,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $90.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a market cap of $726.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.