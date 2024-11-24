Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for 5.0% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $35,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Sanofi by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 708.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.