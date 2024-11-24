Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,557 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Apollo Global Management worth $225,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,527,000 after acquiring an additional 126,859 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,522,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,945,000 after buying an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,845,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $167.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $169.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 19.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

