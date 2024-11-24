31,707 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ubiquiti at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $210,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $358.48 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $361.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.68 and a 200 day moving average of $196.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 532.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $104.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $240.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

